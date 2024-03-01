Driver airlifted to safety after surviving 400ft plunge over cliff

A driver has been rescued two days after plunging off a cliffside in California.

The California Highway Patrol Coastal Division confirmed they sent a team to search the coastline from Post Ranch in Big Sur to Monastery Beach in Carmel on Tuesday morning (26 February) after a man left work on Sunday and failed to make it home.

A man and his vehicle were located approximately 400ft down a cliff.

Footage shared by the California Highway Patrol shows the moment he was airlifted to safety.

The rescued man told authorities he “swerved to miss some deer” in the road while driving home on Sunday.