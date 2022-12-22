Powerful 6.4-magnitude Californian earthquake visualised in USGS simulation

A United States Geological Survey (USGS) simulation shows how a 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook California on Tuesday, 20 December.

The earthquake occurred around 15km southwest of Ferndale, in the region where the Pacific, North America, and Juan de Fuca/Gorda tectonic plates meet, the USGS said.

At least two people died and tens of thousands of homes were left without power and water.

The quake came a year after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck off Cape Mendocino last December, causing minor damage to buildings.

