Dogs ride speedboat to safety after overflowing San Jose river traps them on island

Several people, dogs and puppies were rescued from the Guadalupe River in San Jose, California, on Sunday afternoon (4 February) as storms swept the US West Coast.

Footage shared by the San Jose Fire Department (SJFD) shows the moment a number of dogs were loaded onto a speedboat and taken to safety, across the river.

“Crews successfully rescued several individuals and dogs from a rapidly diminishing island in the Guadalupe River,” the SJFD wrote on social media, sharing the video.

“Great job by our first responders to keep our community members safe in challenging conditions.”