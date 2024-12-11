Students shelter as Franklin Fire burns meters from Pepperdine University windows

Students looked on as orange smoke from the Franklin Fire engulfed the Pepperdine University campus near Malibu on Tuesday, 10 December.

The late-year wildfire prompted a shelter-in-place order for students.

Footage showed the night sky glowing orange as the fire burned close to the university.

LA County fire officials said the blaze had burned at least 2,800 acres and was 0 per cent contained as of Tuesday evening.

At least 1,500 first responders from multiple agencies have responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.