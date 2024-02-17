Rock landslide covers street with trees and debris in California

Trees and debris suddenly tumbled down the side of a street in California as a rock landslide blocked traffic for a day.

The landslide was recorded by a street camera on Saturday 17 February at around 8:20 am.

The authorities shared the image of the Last Chance Grade in Del Norte Grande covered in debris to warn drivers not to travel near that trait.

This comes after another slide occurred last week in the city of Dana Point after back-to-back drenching storms that also caused numerous mud and debris flows throughout the region.