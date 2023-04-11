‘My son’s killed someone’: Joshua Delbono’s mother calls 999 after murder

The mother of a 19-year-old called 999 to tell them her son stabbed another teenager to death in a quiet Somerset town.

Joshua Delbono stabbed 16-year-old Charley Bates in Radstock, Somerset, on 31 July last year.

“Er my son's killed someone. It was in Radstock earlier. He's just come back and I've found out. He's in my house now but I can't let him go anywhere,” Joshua’s mother told the 999 operator.

After a two-week trial at Bristol Crown Court, a jury found Delbono guilty of murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years.

