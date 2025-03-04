Canary Islands flooding: Tourists warned as shocking videos show damage

A sudden storm has hit the tourist region of the Canary Islands, bringing the area to a standstill as dozens of cars were seen floating down the roads and crashing into a ravine.

Videos from the islands show cars being swept away and rescue crews helping stranded locals and tourists.

At least 80 people were left trapped by flooding in a supermarket in Tenerife.

The Spanish meteorological agency, AEMET, had issued a yellow alert for the area. In response, Telde city hall urged residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

Flooding has become more common in Spain in recent years. In November 217 people were killed in Valencia. during floods.