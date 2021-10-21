Watch live as Attorney General Merrick Garland testifies on Capitol riot to House Judiciary committee

US Attorney General Merrick Garland is testifying to the House Judiciary Committee, defending the Justice Department’s investigation into the 6 January insurrection attempt.

It is expected that Mr Garland’s testimony will emphasize the risk of extremism and stress the “urgent priority” of protecting civil rights.

His opening statement will call the riots an “intolerable assault, not only on the Capitol and the brave law enforcement personnel who sought to protect it, but also on a fundamental element of our democracy: the peaceful transfer of power.”

