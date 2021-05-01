The assistant captain of a Georgian maintenance ship blatantly refused to refuel a Russian ship in a brave act of solidarity with Ukraine.

Viral footage shows the captain speaking into his ship’s announcement microphone after receiving a request to refuel.

He asks them “You Russian?” to which they reply “yes.”

The Georgian ship then states “We refuse to refuel your ship”, before finishing with the powerful statement “Russian ship, go f**k yourself”.

