A car was sent flying several feet into the air after being hit by a tyre that shot off an adjacent vehicle.

Footage recorded by Anoop Khatra’s Tesla dashcam shows the loose tyre coming off a truck before rolling underneath the Kia Soul, propelling it in the air and flipping it upside down.

The terrifying incident happened on the Ronald Reagan Freeway in Chatsworth, Los Angeles, last Thursday (23 March).

In a statement, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said there were no major injuries following the accident.

