A learner driver's sister gave him a "lesson" over the phone before he caused a fatal crash that killed a mother in Redditch last April, West Mercia police said.

Valerie Ayres, 65, was killed instantly when Khizer Ali, 24, of Farndon Close, Redditch, crashed into her and husband David, aged 70, in their car.

Ali only held a provisional license and was not insured to drive the vehicle.

He walked away from the scene but was later arrested at his home.

Ali was sentenced to 11 years and three months on Friday (16 May).

His sister Sanaa Shahzad, 20, also of Farndon Close, pled guilty to two counts of causing or permitting the use of a vehicle without valid insurance or a licence. She will be sentenced in June.