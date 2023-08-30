Driver rescued ‘after dozing off at the wheel’ and plunging car into canal

A driver who “dozed off at the wheel” was rescued after his car plunged into a canal in Thailand.

Wattana Lorkhemsap, 28, was headed to a temple in Chachoengsao province early on Monday (28 August) to pray when he fell asleep while driving.

His white Mitsubishi careened off the road and fell into the canal, shocking other road users who quickly called the police.

The driver was jammed in his seat due to the water pressure, so the rescue crew used an axe to smash open the windscreen and pull him to safety, according to authorities.

He has been taken to hospital for treatment.