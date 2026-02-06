Moment driver launches fireworks from car window during police chase down busy road

This is the moment a motorist launched fireworks from their car window whilst driving down a busy road in Cardiff.

On 2 November, 2025, Ahmed Kadooraw, 34, from Birmingham, was driving down the A4232 late at night when he began setting off pyrotechnics. Osama Alshameri, 26, also from Birmingham, was sitting in the passenger seat.

Footage released by South Wales Police on Friday (6 February) shows officers in hot pursuit of the pair, as they weave in and out of traffic. The vehicle was eventually stopped and the pair were arrested.

Alshameri was fined £153 whilst driver Kadoora was jailed for 8 months and was disqualified from driving for two years and four months. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £187.