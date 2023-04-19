Former Confederation of British Industry (CBI) boss Tony Danker has said his reputation has been “totally destroyed” after he was sacked over complaints regarding his behaviour.

In his first interview since being fired, Tony Danker told the BBC that stories about “rape and sexual assault and cocaine and bullying” were “nothing to do with him” and “all before his time.”

The businessman claimed that his termination letter detailed four reasons for dismissal, including “organising a secret and private karaoke party.”

CBI president Brian McBride told the BBC Mr Danker’s description of reasons for his dismissal was “selective.”

