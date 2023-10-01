CCTV shows a gunman following a Good Samaritan before he is shot dead in a “horrendous case” of mistaken identity.

Jervais Boyaram, 37, shot Muhammed Sohail, 25, as he sat in his car on a residential street in Saltley, Birmingham on February 18 last year.

A court heard the thug targeted Muhammed, known as Sohail, because he wrongly thought he'd been involved in a row with him earlier on the same night.

Tragically, Sohail had gone to help a broken-down motorist he had spotted on the way home from having dinner with his family.

Boyaram was found guilty of murder following a trial at Coventry Crown Court and will be sentenced on Monday.