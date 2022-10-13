A journalist described comments made by Jacob Rees-Mogg as “pretty much b******s” during an interview on Channel 4 News.

When asked what she thought of the cabinet minister’s claim that interest rates are to blame for the current economic turmoil, Gillian Tett said: “To use the non-technical term, that is pretty much b******s.”

Following the interview, presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy clarified that the use of the word is acceptable under Ofcom rules, as it is described as “medium language” that is “less problematic” when used to mean “nonsense”.

