'No good reason' for migrants to cross Channel in small boats, says Braverman

Suella Braverman has suggested “there is no good reason for anybody to get into a small boat to cross the Channel in search of a life in the United Kingdom”.

The home secretary made the comments in response to Kay Burley asking “what will happen to people who turn up in Dover in a small boat from Sudan” amid fierce fighting in the country.

“We are passing a new law at the moment to deal with people who come here illegally,” Ms Braverman said.

“If you are someone who is fleeing Sudan for humanitarian reasons, there are various mechanisms you can use.”

