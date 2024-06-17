Independent TV
Taylor Swift acknowledges Anfield crowd after huge Eras Tour ovation: ‘I love you’
Taylor Swift told her Liverpool crowd it was a “genuine honour” to perform for them as she stood to take in a 90-second applause.
Swift, 34, played three dates at Anfield stadium during the UK leg of her Eras Tour.
Last Thursday’s show (13 June) was the 100th of her record-breaking run and took place in front of 55,000 people.
She then went on to perform two more times at Anfield and is set to play in Cardiff and London later this week.
“It is genuinely such an honour to play for a crowd like this,” Swift told her fans on Saturday night.
“I love you so much Liverpool, thank you.”
