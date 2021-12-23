Republican Charlie Kirk suggests Kyle Rittenhouse is like Jesus

Republican Charlie Kirk suggested that Kyle Rittenhouse is like Jesus Christ while comparing him to “wrongfully accused” Bible characters.

The Turning Point USA founder said the remark during his organization’s AmericaFest conference with Kirk referring to Rittenhouse as a “hero to millions”.

Kirk said: “It’s a win for due process, it’s a win for presumption of innocence—all Biblical values, by the way. Plenty of people were wrongfully accused all throughout the Bible, especially the Old Testament, including Jesus Christ himself.”

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here