Pimlico Plumbers’ boss Charlie Mullins said advice to work from home amid the heatwave was “just another excuse to stop people from going to work so they can go in the sun.”

Speaking on the Jeremy Vine show Monday, 18 July, journalist Kevin Maguire said to Mr Mullins “there will be cases when it is too hot to work” to which the business tycoon replied, “we’ve got all the conditions at work possible.”

Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July are set to see record-breaking temperatures.

