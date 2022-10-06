The chess prodigy accused of cheating was subjected to a body scan with a handheld detector before entering his US championship game.

Hans Niemann, 19, was accused by world champion Magnus Carlsen after beating him last month, and an investigation has since claimed it was “likely” he cheated in more than 100 games online.

Following accusations, footage shows the teenager being scanned on his way into the venue before the first round of the US Chess Championships on Wednesday.

Niemann went on to beat a 15-year-old opponent in his match.

