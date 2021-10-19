A three-year-old child was rescued from a house fire by sheriffs in Florida.

Marcus Dawson of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene, checking the perimeter before noticing movement inside.

Dramatic footage shows him entering the house, where he found a three-year-old boy hiding from the smoke under a blanket before bringing him to safety.

“I went to the front door, I saw it was open and I saw where the fire was. I came back around because I heard the dogs and I saw a little head pop up,” Mr Dawson said.

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here.