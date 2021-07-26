The Minister for Children Vicky Ford has said children "don't need to" wear masks in schools but "every workplace needs to look at their own safety measures".

Ford told LBC's Nick Ferrari: "Schools should follow the guidance but they don't need to."

It comes after the government refused to rule out the idea of making full Covid vaccinations mandatory for students if they want to return to college and university campuses in September.

During virtual meetings held at Chequers last week, prime minister Boris Johnson proposed making the vaccine compulsory for students in higher and further education, The Times reports.