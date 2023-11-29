Driver swerves into road barricades to avoid car making U-turn

Footage captures the shocking moment a driver smashed into road barricades to avoid another car making a U-turn in China.

A black car is seen speeding toward a junction as a white sedan was making the turn in Changzhou City, Jiangsu province, on 2 August.

Despite oncoming traffic on the busy road, the driver of the sedan tries to complete their manoeuvre.

Unable to slow down in time, the black vehicle steers away and crashes into the guardrails, instead of the other driver.

The car narrowly avoids a bus as it crosses into the oncoming lane.