China opens borders to quarantine-free travel for first time since March 2020

China has reopened its borders to international visitors for the first time since it imposed travel restrictions in March 2020.

Despite the country battling a surge of cases, incoming travellers will no longer need to quarantine - ending nearly three years of self-imposed isolation.

Travellers will still require proof of a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of travelling.

The easing of restrictions follows historic protests against a policy that included frequent testing, curbs on movement and mass lockdowns that heavily damaged the world's second-biggest economy.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.