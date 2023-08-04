Car plunges off bridge into riverbank as driver fails to notice gaping hole

A driver plunged into a riverbank when he failed to notice the gigantic hole on a collapsing bridge caused by heavy rainfall.

Dashcam footage of another motorist who stopped short of the massive void shows the white SUV driving straight into it while travelling on the Ha-Mu Expressway in Heilongjiang, China, on 3 August.

The driver was speeding up in an attempt to overtake the car filming without noticing a large part of the road ahead was missing.

Despite slamming the brakes, the driver could not stop in time and fell off the road.

Bystanders then rushed over to rescue the driver.