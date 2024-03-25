Two individuals and a company linked to the Chinese state have been sanctioned over attacks on the Electoral Commission between 2021 and 2022, Oliver Dowden told the House of Commons on Monday, 25 March.

The same company also carried out “reconnaissance” activity against UK parliamentary accounts in a separate campaign in 2021, the deputy prime minister added.

British intelligence services believe Chinese spies are likely to use details stolen by hacking the elections watchdog to target dissidents and critics of Xi Jinping’s government in the UK.