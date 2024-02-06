Terrifying landslide buries highway as motorists dodge falling rubble

Several motorists narrowly dodged being buried beneath the rubble of a massive landslide that suddenly crashed onto a busy highway in China.

Onlookers recorded the heart-stopping moment the entire rockside collapsed on Dongda Highway in Guanyang County, Guangxi.

Massive chunks of rock and soil were seen crumbling down with a thunderous sound.

Trees were also dragged down along with the landslide that piled onto the road, blocking both lanes.

According to the government office of Dongjing Yao Township where the incident occurred, rainfall caused a landslide on the Niujiang River section of Dongda Highway, but no casualties were reported.