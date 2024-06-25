Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:28
Moment China’s lunar probe returns world’s first samples from far side of moon
China’s Chang’e-6 lunar probe landed on Tuesday 25 June in the northern region of Inner Mongolia, making the country the first to bring back samples from the moon’s far side.
The re-entry capsule touched down at 2:07pm Beijing time, according to state broadcaster CCTV, carrying lunar soil collected earlier in the month by the probe after a successful landing on the moon’s South Pole-Aitken Basin, an impact crater on the side of the moon that always faces away from Earth.
President Xi Jinping said the mission’s completion was a “landmark achievement” in China’s quest to become a space and scientific powerhouse.
Up next
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
05:08
The TV presenter sent death threats for standing up to the Taliban
04:06
The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
03:35
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
04:06
The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box
03:41
Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box
04:08
Gareth Dunlop performs ‘Church’ in acoustic live set
09:29
How to island hop around the Caribbean like a pro
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
34:49
We need to have difficult conversations about cancel culture
38:02
The science of falling in love
30:04
Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
01:30
Southgate gives his verdict on Lineker’s expletive England criticism
01:34
Lineker responds to Kane’s ‘not won anything’ jibe after criticism
01:33
Kane will speak to agent after being offered deal with German minnows
01:03
Clarke demands answers over penalty after Scotland’s Euro 2024 exit
01:01
Critically endangered wildcat kittens born in Scottish national park
00:57
Chris Packham makes plea to Taylor Swift ahead of London tour
00:54
Raging California wildfire prompts evacuations in Los Angeles County
00:41
Oil spill blackens parts of Singapore coastline
00:42
John Oliver makes call for UK to ‘wash away Tories’ at election
00:37
Keir Starmer reveals favourite Taylor Swift song after Wembley show
00:22
Paul McCartney dances with Taylor Swift fans at Wembley concert
00:37