A video published by Chinese media appears to show the moment a passenger plane carrying 133 people nosedives before crashing in Guangxi.

Horrifying footage shows the Boeing 737 plummeting straight down into a mountainous area near the city of Wuzhou.

The plane, operated by China Eastern, was travelling from Kunming City to Guangzhou.

Xi Jinping, China’s president, has called for investigators to determine the cause of the crash, but has been reported by The People’s Daily that “there is no sign of life among the scattered debris”.

