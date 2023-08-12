Residents of a small village in China were stunned when a giant satellite dropped from space and crashed next to their homes.

The falling object woke locals in Taizimiaom, north-western China’s Shaanxi Province, shortly after 6am on 9 August, according to local media.

Footage shows large pieces of debris from a white cylindrical object scattered behind their houses.

The wreckage attracted a big crowd that curiously observed the smoking wreckage.

Another piece of footage shows thick plumes of smoke rising from the spot where it crashed.

The villagers were reportedly notified about the falling object in advance so they knew to steer clear of it.