Good samaritans deliver food to drivers trapped in cars after snowstorm

Heavy snowfall caused a massive traffic jam on a highway in the eastern Chinese province of Anhui, leaving many drivers stranded for over a day without food.

Kind-hearted local villagers climbed up the snowy slope in Jinzhai County to reach the stranded drivers, bringing them hot water and instant noodles to provide warmth and sustenance.

Footage shows many people standing by the roadside, as others hand items to drivers and passengers in a showing of generosity.

The video was recorded on 4 February.