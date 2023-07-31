A man trapped in his car in gushing floodwaters was rescued by firefighters as torrential rains hit China following typhoon Doksuri.

Footage shows the individual trapped in his car, which was pinwheeling down a flooded river in Wu’an city, Hebei Province.

The vehicle is later seen coming to a stop and firefighters work quickly to rescue the man.

Doksuri is one of the strongest storms to hit China in years and caused widespread flooding over the weekend in the southern province of Fujian, driving hundreds of thousands of people from their homes.