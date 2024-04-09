Chipotle customer upset over guacamole amount shot employee, Michigan police say

A Chipotle customer upset about the amount of guacamole he had been given shot an employee in Michigan, police said.

Authorities said Aaron Brown,32, ordered food at the Evergreen Road restaurant on Friday, 5 April, becoming irate as he thought the portion of extra guacamole he ordered was too small.

The upset female employee left the counter before Brown allegedly started bagging up his food, filling a cup with guacamole before another employee, 21, confronted him.

Police said Brown shot the 21-year-old in the leg.

Brown was arrested and faces four felonies including assault less than murder.