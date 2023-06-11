Chloe Mitchell: Second man arrested in search for missing 21-year-old

Police investigating the disappearance of Chloe Mitchell arrested a second man on Saturday, 10 June.

The 21-year-old was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of June 3 in Ballymena town centre, Co Antrim.

A 34-year-old was detained in the Ballymena area on Saturday morning after a 26-year-old man was arrested in Lurgan, Co Armagh, on Thursday in connection with the investigation.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, PSNI officers said they are “increasingly concerned” for Ms Mitchell as she is considered a “high-risk” missing person.