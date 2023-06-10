Police are "increasingly concerned" for "high-risk" missing woman Chloe Mitchell who was last seen by family on Friday, 2 June, in Ballymena.

The 21-year-old was captured on CCTV in the late hours of Friday into the early hours of Saturday 3 June in Ballymena town centre walking in the direction of James Street.

On 9 June, police confirmed that a 26-year-old man had been arrested in Lurgan and is being questioned.

"It's out of character for [Chloe] not to be in contact with her family," PSNI Superintendent Gillian Kearney said.