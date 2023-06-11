Searches for missing 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell continued as two men remained in police custody.

The volunteer-based Community Rescue Service organisation focused on an area of steeply sloped undergrowth between commercial premises and the River Braid on Sunday, 11 June.

Ms Mitchell was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre.

A 26-year-old man arrested in Lurgan, Co Armagh, on Thursday in connection with the police investigation continued to be questioned on Sunday, while a second man, 34, was detained in the Ballymena area on Saturday.