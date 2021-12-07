Chris Cuomo says CNN knew he tried to help brother amid sex assault scandal

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has alleged that bosses at the network knew of his attempts to help his brother, then-mayor Andrew Cuomo, fight a string of sexual assault allegations.

Cuomo alleges that CNN president Jeff Zucker knew of his support for his brother, with a spokesperson telling the Wall Street Journal : “There were no secrets about this, as other individuals besides Mr. Cuomo can attest.”

CNN responded to the comments by saying that Chris Cuomo: “has made a number of accusations that are patently false.”