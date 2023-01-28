Clare Drakeford, wife of first minister of Wales’s, dies

Clare Drakeford, the wife of Wales’s first minister Mark Drakeford has died suddenly, the Welsh Government has confirmed.

A government spokesperson said: “It is with deep sadness that we confirm the sudden passing of Clare Drakeford, wife of the First Minister.

“The thoughts of everyone in the Welsh Government are with the family at this time and we ask that their privacy is respected.”

Politicians across the UK have expressed their sympathy to Mr Drakeford and his family after his wife’s death.

