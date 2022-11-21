Climate activists cover Andy Warhol car with flour in Milan

Flour was sent flying when an Andy Warhol piece in Milan became the latest artwork to be targetted by climate activists.

This video shows protesters from Ultima Generazione (Last Generation) being dragged away by officials on Friday, 18 November.

“I am deeply grateful to Andy Warhol for this work of pop art, so symbolic of the unsustainable consumption of the planet’s resources,” an activist said in Italian.

The sports car, painted by the pop art icon, is the latest of a string of artworks used by activists to raise awareness of climate change.

