Mashed potato thrown over Monet painting by climate activists

Climate activists threw mashed potato over a Claude Monet painting at a German gallery in protest against the country's use of fossil fuels.

This footage shows two members of the Letzte Generation (Last Generation) group dousing the artwork, titled "Les Meules," at Potsdam’s Barberini Museum.

A social media post by the group later confirmed that the substance was mashed potatoes.

"If it takes a painting - with #MashedPotatoes or #TomatoSoup thrown at it - to make society remember that the fossil fuel course is killing us all: Then we’ll give you #MashedPotatoes on a painting," the post read.

