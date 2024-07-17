Anti-monarchy MP swears allegiance to King in second attempt at oath after protest

An Anti-monarchy Labour MP swore allegiance to the King in a second attempt at the oath after initially omitting part of it in protest.

Clive Lewis was warned he risked possible legal action and losing his seat after he did not to mention four words while swearing allegiance to the King.

The Norwich South MP, who favours living in a republic, omitted the words “his heirs and successors” during his first attempt.

By law, MPs need to make an oath or affirmation of allegiance to the Crown and are not allowed to speak in debates, vote or receive their salary until they do so.