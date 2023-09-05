A year 10 student told BBC North West he is “absolutely buzzing” that his school is closed due to RAAC concrete worries.

The teenager drew a rather disapproving look from his mother as he shared his thoughts on the situation.

“I was absolutely buzzing because I don’t have to go to school,” Henry told the BBC.

When his mother pointed out he was missing his friends, he responded: “No, I was meeting up anyway, I just don’t really want to go to school”.

Henry went on to clarify that he is looking forward to studying a business course as his shocked mother laughed towards the camera.