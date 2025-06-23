CNN's Anderson Cooper evacuated live on air from Israel

Watch the moment that CNN’s Anderson Cooper was evacuated from a rooftop in Israel live on air on Sunday (22 June).

The presenter was forced to leave the building in Tel Aviv and head for bomb shelters mid-broadcast when a missile alarm began to sound in the background.

Mr Anderson, alongside fellow journalists Jeremy Diamond and Clarissa Ward, explained to viewers that people have 10 minutes to get underground when a siren sounds, before quickly stating “we should probably go down”.

In the shelter, Mr Anderson said that a 10-minute warning was a “luxury”.

Strikes between Iran and Israel have continued as world leaders demand de-escalation or risk a broader crisis across the Middle East and globally.