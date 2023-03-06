Murderer’s distinctive £1,300 designer coat helps police track him down

A murderer was recorded on CCTV wearing a Moncler coat worth more than £1,300 which led police to identify him.

Ikem Affia, 31, was involved in a plot to drug and rob Saul Murray in Luton after seeing photos of him wearing Rolex watches.

Mr Murray’s body was discovered with stab wounds on 27 February 2022.

Only 69 coats had been sold online in the UK, one of which to Affia’s partner and delivered to his home address.

Affia was sentenced on 3 March to life in prison for murder with a minimum term of 25 years.

