Tobacco plantation image in Surrey shop leaves royal photographer ‘speechless’

An image of a tobacco plantation hanging up inside a Cobham shop left a man “speechless” as he went in to buy toys for his daughters.

Royal photographer Misan Harriman filmed the blown-up sepia image displayed behind the counter of Farrants which appears to show Black people working on a tobacco plantation overseen by white men.

Harriman, who has taken the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s portraits, said he was “lucky” his children were not with him when he saw the image.

In 2020, former Chelsea football player Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink complained about the same image.

The Independent has contacted Farrants for comment.