Watch live as rescue workers search for survivors of Colombia landslide

Rescue workers continue to search through mud and debris for survivors after a landslide in Colombia killed at least 14 people.

Dozens of others have been hospitalised after homes in the Dosquebradas municipality of the Risaralda province were engulfed on Tuesday.

Other residents living close to a swollen river have been moved to safety.

Deadly landslides in Columbia are common, with more than 250 people killed when one hit the town of Mocoa, in the southern Putumayo province, in 2017.

Sign up to our newsletters here.