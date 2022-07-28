Sport minister Nadine Dorries appears to forget about 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games

Nadine Dorries appeared to forget about Glasgow’s 2014 Commonwealth Games as she spoke to Sky News in Birmingham to promote this year’s event.

The 2014 games saw more than 7,000 athletes take part, making it Scotland’s largest ever sporting event.

“There’s been nothing as big as this in this country since 2012 in the Olympics,” Ms Dorries said.

The minister for culture, media and sport also told the BBC that the UK “[has not] had a sense of sporting occasion like this since the 2012 Olympics.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.