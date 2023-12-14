Watch what Kevin McCarthy had to say in his farewell speech to Congress

Kevin McCarthy, the California congressman who served as speaker of the US House of Representatives for most of this year until a group of his own colleagues moved to oust him, has made his farewell speech to Congress.

He opened his remarks by thanking his constituents for allowing him the opportunity to serve, noting that he “loved every single day” he spent as a House member, before saying he would “do it all again”.

“I knew the day we decided to make sure to choose to pay our troops while war was breaking out, instead of shutting down, was the right decision,” Mr McCarthy said.

“I also knew a few would make a motion. Somehow they disagreed with that decision ... I would do it all again.”