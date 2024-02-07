Watch: Police ask Constance Marten ‘where is your child?’ during arrest

Police repeatedly asked Constance Marten "where is your child" in a video of her arrest in Brighton shown to jurors at the Old Bailey on Tuesday (6 February).

The aristocrat, 36, and Mark Gordon, 39, were arrested on suspicion of child neglect on 27 February 2023 after going on the run.

The couple had allegedly been living with their newborn baby off-grid in a tent on the South Downs for weeks.

Marten and Gordon deny gross negligence manslaughter of their newborn daughter.

The baby's remains were found in a disused shed, hidden by a plastic bag and covered in rubbish “as if she was refuse”, the prosecution told the court.

The trial continues.